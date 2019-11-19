Tropical Storm Sebastien Forms

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sebastien was located near latitude 20.1 north, longitude 58.7 west. Sebastien is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn to the north is expected on Wednesday followed by a turn to the northeast and an increase in forward speed Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so. Sebastien is expected to become absorbed by a cold front in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).