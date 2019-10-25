Tropical Depression Forms In The Western Gulf Of Mexico

Discussion At 1000 a.m. CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 25.6 north, longitude 94.4 west. The depression is moving toward the north near 16 mph (26 km/h). A motion toward the north-northeast at a faster forward speed is expected this afternoon through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone should move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and then move over the northern Gulf coast tonight or Saturday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and the depression could become a tropical storm this afternoon. The cyclone is then expected to merge with a cold front and become a post-tropical low with gale-force winds tonight before the center reaches the Gulf coast. An air force reserve hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the depression this afternoon. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Watches and Warnings There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect. Please see high seas forecasts issued by the National Weather Service and products from local National Weather Service forecast offices for information on the non-tropical watches and warnings associated with this system.

