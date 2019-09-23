New Tropical Depression Forms In The Far Eastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression
Wind
Pressure
35 mph
29.74
Heading
Coordinates
W at 16 mph
20.9W, 10.8N
Discussion
At 1100 p.m. AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 10.8 north, longitude 20.9 west. The depression is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A general motion toward the west is expected through Monday, with a motion toward the west-northwest expected Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should pass well south of the cabo verde islands.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is expected, with the depression forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday and a hurricane by Tuesday night.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests in the cabo verde islands should monitor the progress of this system.
Models
Land Hazards
None.