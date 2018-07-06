Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2018 season

The National Weather Service issued an alert Friday morning that Tropical Storm Beryl had become Hurricane Beryl, the first of the 2018 season.
The first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season is churning through the central Atlantic.
Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Beryl is a compact category 1 storm, churning at 80 mph. There is no immediate threat to land over the next 24 hours, but early next week Beryl will approach the Lesser Antillies.
Strong wind shear and dry air is expected to end Beryl’s run before it reaches the United States.
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Models
