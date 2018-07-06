Beryl becomes first hurricane 2018 season

The National Weather Service announced Friday morning that Tropical Storm Beryl had become Hurricane Beryl, the first of the 2018 season.
Category 1 Hurricane
Wind
Pressure
75 mph
29.39
Heading
Coordinates
29.39
45.1W, 10.6N
Tiny Beryl Becomes the First Hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Land Hazards
None.
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Beryl.
Models
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.