Hurricane

Beryl becomes first hurricane 2018 season

The National Weather Service announced Friday morning that Tropical Storm Beryl had become Hurricane Beryl, the first of the 2018 season.

Category 1 Hurricane

Wind

Pressure

75 mph

29.39

Heading

Coordinates

45.1W, 10.6N

Tiny Beryl Becomes the First Hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Land Hazards

None.

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Beryl.

