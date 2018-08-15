Subtropical Depression Forms Over the Central Atlantic

Discussion

At 500 a.m. AST (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Depression Five was located near latitude 37.6 north, longitude 45.6 west. The subtropical depression is moving toward the north near 5 mph (7 km/h), and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected today. A faster northeastward motion is forecast to occur on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the subtropical depression is expected to become a subtropical storm later today.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).