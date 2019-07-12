Barry blog: Louisiana governor activates National Guard troops

National Guard troops load a vehicle in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana as the area prepares for the landfall of Tropical Storm Barry on July 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - KPRC2 reporters Jonathan Martinez and Brandon Walker are in Louisiana covering Tropical Storm Barry. We'll share updates from them and other weather-related news around the storm in this blog.

Friday, 9:20 a.m.: Louisianan National Guard troops activated

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has activated 3,000 National Guardsmen, in anticipation of Barry's landfall. In Plaquemines Parish, which is south of New Orleans, we spotted them in action. Most of Plaquemines Parish is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Gary Radelat is among those to pack up his camp and leave Happy Jack. That's near Port Sulphur, in Plaquemines Parish.

-- Brandon Walker

Friday, 8:30 a.m.: Mississippi River expected to crest at 19 feet in New Orleans

The Army Corps of Engineers says Tropical Storm Barry's storm surge will push water up an already bloated Mississippi River. The corps says river is expected to crest at 19 ft, but they're confident it won't flow over the levees.

New Orleans' Sewerage & Water Board says pumps should perform well this weekend, as NOLA prepares for Tropical Storm Barry. Heavy rain Wednesday walloped parts of the city with flooding. Mid City was no exception; hence, the rush to sandbag the historic Zulu headquarters, just in case.

-- Brandon Walker

Friday, 8 a.m.: Hurricane director says Louisiana could see up to 25 inches of rain

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said pockets of Louisiana could have as much as 25 inches (63 centimeters) of rain.

“So here’s the takeaway: Dangerous situation,” he said during an online presentation Thursday. “That kind of rainfall in this system could cause flash flooding, cause ponding of water.”

-- Associated Press

Friday, 7 a.m.: Lafayette, New Iberia residents taking precautions, clearing food off of shelves

After a day of driving and plenty of interviews, we’ve made the rounds across state lines to Lafayette and New Iberia. After speaking with city and parish leaders in Lafayette, we found out about several sandbag stations across the area where people were preparing for the storm. We came across many people who told us they didn’t want to chance it given the fact they dealt with a major flood back in 2016.



Woody Leblanc of Lafayette mentioned, “Just trying to get a few sandbagsand make sure we don’t get water in our homes. Just in case. We don’t always flood but you never know.



Diarrell richmond, a Lafayette resident said, “Lafayette has never really seen nothing like that before and so that was a first. We’d weren’t really prepared for it because it never happens like that around here.”



After gathering for the day at that location we moved closer to the coast and went to New Iberia but we found stores with shelves that were empty after people stocked up on the basic necessities including bread, water and other go to’s. There we caught up with families who tell us much the same as we heard in Lafayette that they’d rather be prepared now before the storm hit and what they could see.



Tamika St. Julian, a New Iberia resident explained, “It looks like everybody’s getting ready to prepare for the hurricane, like a tropical storm that’s coming. Like they’re really taking it serious like the shelves are empty, it’s like hard to find stuff.”



City and parish leaders tell us they’re holding to daily emergency preparedness meetings to continue to monitor the forecast and discuss things like the need for shelters and or possible evacuation orders. But the take away from those meetings — everything is really a wait-and-see game for now depending on what the forecast does.



-- Jonathan Martinez

Thursday, 10 p.m.: New Orleans mayor says Barry could dump water faster than pumps can handle

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the pumping system that drains the city’s streets is working as designed but that Barry could dump water faster than the pumps can move it.

“We cannot pump our way out of the water levels ... that are expected to hit the city of New Orleans,” she warned.

However, the city did not plan to order evacuations because Barry was so close and because it was not expected to grow into a major hurricane. Officials instead advised people to keep at least three days of supplies on hand and to keep their neighborhood storm drains clear so water can move quickly.



-- Associated Press

Thursday, 9:30 p.m.: New Iberia braces for Barry

Preparations were being made Thursday night in New Iberia ahead of Barry's landfall. Jonathan Martinez has the story.

Thursday, 9 p.m.: Trump declares federal emergency

President Donald Trump on Thursday night declared a federal declaration of emergency for Louisiana, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who declared an emergency earlier in the week as the storm brewed in the Gulf of Mexico, warned that the storm’s blow could form a dangerous combination with the already-high Mississippi River, which has been swelled by heavy rain and snowmelt upriver this spring.



-- Associated Press

Thursday, 6 p.m.: Louisiana prepares for Barry's landfall

A hurricane watch is in effect for New Orleans and residents in Lafayette are preparing for Barry's landfall.

Thursday, 4 p.m.: Sandbagging in Lafayette

Residents in Lafayette prepare for tropical storm Barry days before landfall is expected, many people filling sandbags ahead of any potential flooding.

Thursday, 3 p.m.: Airbnb activates open homes program

Airbnb said it has activated its Open Homes Program to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the areas impacted by Tropical Storm Barry. The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers.

Airbnb Hosts within the affected area have the ability to opt into listing their homes for $0, offering accommodations free of charge.

The Open Homes Program is currently available through July 31.

Thursday, 2 p.m.: We're on the road tracking the storm

The day started early with for photographer Renee Lavine and I as we loaded up the Storm Tracker to head east towards Louisiana.

Exact location of where we’re going remains up in the air as we’re coordinating by phone with communities to get a better understanding of how they’re preparing. Thus far, looks like we’ll be heading to Lafayette where city and parish leaders are holding daily meetings with emergency management officials to get prepared.

So far, we're hearing they’re doing outreach with residents as with any storm about possibility of flooding, power lines down and potential for debris across the area. They’ve also set up several sand bag stations across the city.

-- Jonathan Martinez

