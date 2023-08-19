New Depression Forms

|Location
|855 miles E of The Northern Leeward Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|WNW at 16 mph
|Pressure
|29.71
|Coordinates
|50.2W, 16.7N
Discussion
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Six was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 50.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and a turn to the west is expected later today with a gradual decrease in forward motion over the next day or so. On Monday, the depression is expected to turn back to the west-northwest.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is expected to be short-lived and become a remnant low by Monday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None