Hermine Weakens To A Tropical Depression

Location 460 miles NNE of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading N at 10 mph Pressure 29.62 Coordinates 20.6W, 21.8N

Discussion

At 800 PM CVT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Hermine was located near latitude 21.8 North, longitude 20.6 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue during the next day or so. After that time, a turn toward the northwest is expected.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast, and Hermine is expected to become a remnant low in a day or so.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: Hermine is expected to produce 3 to 6 (75 to 150 mm) inches of rainfall with localized higher amounts up to 10 inches (250 mm) across the Canary Islands through this weekend. This rainfall may cause some flash flooding in areas of higher terrain.