Tropical Storm Odette Forms Off The U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coast

Location 225 miles SE of Cape May New Jersey Wind 40 mph Heading NE at 15 mph Pressure 29.83 Coordinates 71.8W, 36.7N

Discussion

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Odette was located near latitude 36.7 North, longitude 71.8 West. Odette is moving toward the northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue into tonight. A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected to begin on Saturday and continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Odette will move away from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast and pass south of Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Odette is expected to become a strong post-tropical low by Saturday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Please refer to products issued by Environment Canada for Odette's potential impacts to Newfoundland as a post-tropical cyclone.

Land Hazards

SURF: Swells generated by Odette are affecting portions of the United States Mid-Atlantic coast and are expected to spread northward to portions of the U.S. Northeast and Atlantic Canada coasts during the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.