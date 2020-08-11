New Tropical Depression Forms Over The Tropical Atlantic Ocean

Location 1110 miles WSW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 16 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 40.0W, 11.7N

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 11.7 north, longitude 40.0 west. The depression is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Satellite image updated at 04:07 PM

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Models image updated at 03:41 PM

Land Hazards

None