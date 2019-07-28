Humidity returns Sunday with increased chance of showers

HOUSTON - Sunday is expected to be very much like Saturday with the humidity back in action. The difference will be an increased chance of showers.

Already this morning we saw shower activity where there was none Saturday.

Expect about a 30-40% chance of those scattered showers and isolated storms.

Most activity will be in the heat of the afternoon and will back off for the evening.

Sunday night will be quite warm in the mid-80s until 10 p.m.

The next week to 10 days will be a similar pattern with highs in the low- to mid-90s and a chance of showers every day.

Hydrate and enjoy!

