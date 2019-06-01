Humid, hot Saturday to kick off hurricane season

HOUSTON - This first day of the 2019 Hurricane Season we look ahead to a hot and steamy afternoon with a 20% chance of showers and a high in the low to mid 90s!

At the same time, we also turn our attention to the southern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche where an area of low pressure has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical storm within the next three to four days.

If it does develop, it would be "Barry," the second named system of 2019.

As of right now, this system is forecast to move West North West into Mexico but there will be impacts in Southeast Texas as well.

By Wednesday into Thursday, the Houston Metro will experience the tropical moisture from whatever develops and we will have moderate to heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday before all of it moves east and out our region in time for next weekend.

The temperatures this week will be hotter than normal with mid 90s today through Monday with a slight cool off into the upper 80s during our three day rain period and back into the mid 90s by next weekend.

Make sure to download the KPRC Channel 2 Hurricane and Flood Survival Guide from Click2houston.com

Khambrel

