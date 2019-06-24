How Monday's storms played out, what to expect Tuesday

HOUSTON - Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on the Houston area Monday morning, causing flash flooding in some places.

While most of the heavy rain moved south of the region by late morning, more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at how Monday’s storms played out and what to expect Tuesday.

Heavy rain

Some of the heaviest rain was in a swath from southwest Montgomery County stretching into the Houston Heights neighborhood and down to the Sunny Side neighborhood.

Here are some of the five biggest rainfall totals, according to the Harris County Flood Warning System.

Power outages

At the height of the storm, CenterPoint reported more than 20,000 customers were without power.

By late Monday morning, that number was down to just under 11,000 customers, with the bulk of those numbers coming from northwest Houston and the Woodlake neighborhood in west Houston.

Rescues

Emergency crews said they had to rescue a group of people who became stranded on a sandbar in Lake Houston. Officials said the group of five had canoed to the island to go camping, and only two of them were able to make it to shore on their own. Crews were able to rescue the remaining three.

A homeless man had to be pulled from Brays Bayou near the Museum District after his makeshift raft and shelter became surrounded by high water.

What to expect Tuesday

Another upper-level system is expected Tuesday and could impact the driving conditions Tuesday morning. Rainfall looks to be a larger concern Tuesday, with street flooding possible.

After a stormy start to the work week, the remainder of the week will give way to typical Houston summer weather warm, muggy mornings and hot and humid afternoons with only some splash-and-dash afternoon showers expected.

