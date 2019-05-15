Houston humidity to return after pleasant Wednesday

HOUSTON - The sunny skies and pleasantly dry air that Houston has experienced the past few days will soon give way to the humid weather that is more typical of the region.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s by the afternoon. There is a very slim chance of an isolated shower.

Chances of rain begin to increase Thursday and Friday as winds shift to the south and push moisture from the Gulf of Mexico back into Southeast Texas. There is a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm each day, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The best chance of rain arrives Saturday night through Sunday morning. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Summerlike heat arrives Monday, with temperatures climbing into the 90s.

