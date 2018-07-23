Heat advisory back in effect Monday for southeast Texas

HOUSTON - A heat advisory goes into effect Monday at noon for all of southeast Texas until 9 p.m.

Expect heat index readings between 105 and 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Bush Intercontinental Airport hit 100 degrees on Sunday, just one degree shy of the record high set back in 2000. It is the first official 100-degree day this summer in Houston.

Monday promises to be hotter at 101 to 102 degrees.

The current heat wave in the south central United States brings the most oppressively hot conditions so far this summer. Heat index readings, or “feels like” temperatures, have hovered between 105 and 110 degrees area-wide each of the last three afternoons. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the past three days.

Afternoon and early evening heat indices will, once again, approach 110 degrees with actual high temperatures away from the coast making it to between 100 and 104. Even coastal areas that do not reach 100 will suffer from high humidity and heat indices well over 100 degrees.

Everyone, regardless of location, needs to exercise caution during the advisory.

Drink plenty of water, limit your time outside, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, seek the shade and always look (in your back seat) before you lock your car!

Some relief is in sight Tuesday. The strong ridge of high pressure over Texas responsible for the extreme heat will migrate west, allowing for a "cool down" of 97 degrees and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

