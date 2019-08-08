Houston hits 100 degrees for first time this year as heat advisory extended

HOUSTON - For the first time this year, Houston has hit the 100-degree mark.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley said the city's official temperature, which is recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport, reached 101 degrees Thursday afternoon.

An excessive heat warning was issued for areas along the coast until 7 p.m. Thursday, and heat advisory for the Houston region has been extended until 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition to triple-digital temperatures, the feels-like temperatures will be dangerously high between 105 and 114 degrees for several hours. Feels-like temperatures will not drop below 100 degrees until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service will likely reissue heat advisories through the weekend, as the heat wave is not expected to break until next week.

READ: Why the heat index matters more than the temperature

A large dome of high pressure is settling into the region, squashing rain chances and heating up the air.

By the middle of next week, the high will retreat to our west allowing for temperatures to return to typical August levels in the mid-90s.

People are encouraged to wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning.

Drivers are reminded that it is never safe to leave a child or pet inside a vehicle, even if the windows are cracked. On a 95-degree day, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 114 degrees in as little as 10 minutes.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.