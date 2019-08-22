Houston has slim chance of showers during otherwise hot, muggy day

HOUSTON - Houston has only a slim chance of showers Thursday during an otherwise typically August day of heat and humidity.

There’s only a 20% chance of a shower to temporarily cool off temperatures that will climb into the mid-90s. The heat index value will be in the triple digits by the afternoon.

Those chances of rain jump to nearly 50% for the region by Friday and Saturday as a slug of tropical moisture arrives in the area. The bulk of the heavy rain will be confined to the coast, where as much as 3 inches of rain could fall by Saturday. In Houston, accumulations of about an inch are expected.

Cold front for Labor Day?

It’s still pretty far out in the forecast, but there is a chance of a cold front moving through Southeast Texas during the Labor Day weekend. If it pans out, it will make for much more comfortable weather.

Tropics

Chantal continues to spin over the North Atlantic and is no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system that could develop off the Florida coast. It would move up the East coast if something were to develop.

