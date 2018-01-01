Houston gets blustery, cold start to 2018

HOUSTON - Layers will be the name of the game New Year’s Day in Houston.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Eric Braate said temperatures will remain in the 30s for most of the day, but stiff north winds will make it feel even colder.

The National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning until 10 a.m. for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Liberty, Madison, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties.

Gale warnings and small craft advisories were issued for the waters along the Southeast Texas coast.

Temperatures will plummet Monday night, bottoming out Tuesday morning in the lower 20s, Braate said.

After a few peeks of sunshine Monday and Tuesday, sunnier skies will arrive for the middle of the week, Braate said.

The frigid weather will stick around for much of the week, Braate said.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees until the weekend when more seasonable air arrives.



