House fire sparked by downed power lines as severe storms pass through

CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS, Texas - Authorities responded to a two-story house fire in northeast Harris County.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Cypress area on Churchill Way Drive and Crooks Way Court, authorities said.

According to firefighters, the fire sparked after a tree fell and brought power lines down on the roof of the home.

"The only trouble they had fighting the fire was because of the power lines down and the question of them being charged," said Daniel Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department. "CenterPoint is on the scene to handle that issue, but the first arriving crews did have issues with power lines."

Thousands of people west of the metro area experienced power outages as the storm passed through, including the Steeple Chase neighborhood surrounding the downed power lines.

"It looks like there is no power in the neighborhood now, and the area surrounding the neighborhood doesn't have power," Arizpe said.

Homeowner Beatriz Velez - a mother of three, who is also six months pregnant - said she heard a loud bang and saw smoke and flames coming from the kitchen.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.

