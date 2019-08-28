Hot with scattered storms for Houston on Wednesday

HOUSTON - The August heat will continue Wednesday in Houston, but with an abundance of clouds and a chance of storms.

There’s a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms as a cold front stalls out north of the region.

That will also increase the chance of storms on Thursday, as well.

The stalled front may lead to slightly lower humidity levels for Labor Day weekend, but don’t expect any drastic changes.

The heat returns in earnest next week.

Tropics also heating up

Dorian is approaching Puerto Rico and will lash the island throughout the evening. It’s forecast to remain over open water much longer, which has led to an increase in the strength forecast as it moves toward the mainland U.S.

Erin has started to fizzle just off the East Coast. It doesn’t pose any threats to the mainland U.S.

Check the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

