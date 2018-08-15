Weather

Hot, humid weather expected for students headed back to school

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

HOUSTON - Wednesday is the first day of school for students in a dozen districts across the Houston area, and it will be a hot and humid day for them.

KPRC2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said there is a very small chance of a shower during the day. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-90s. Dust levels will also be coming down.

Merwin said rain chances increase as the weekend nears, and even better chances arrive by early next week.

