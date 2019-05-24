Hot, humid Memorial Day weekend for Houston

HOUSTON - If you’ve enjoyed the hot and humid weather in Houston the past few days, you’re in luck.

The sunny, summerlike conditions will continue through the Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s each day. With the high humidity levels, those temperatures will feel more like 100 degrees.

If you're headed down to the beach, you'll need to watch for rip currents. There's a high risk of those happening this weekend.

KPRC

There’s a slim chance of an isolated afternoon storm on Monday, but that shouldn’t cause too many headaches for your holiday plans.

A front that will try to pass through the area will bring a slightly better chance for rain on Tuesday.

If you’re traveling for the holiday, here’s a look at the forecast across Texas.

KPRC

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.