Hot, humid Memorial Day forecast for Houston

HOUSTON - The unofficial start of summer will feel a lot like it.

Temperatures started in the mid-70s for most with very high humidity levels.

The trend for high humidity will continue through Memorial Day as temperatures climb into the mid-90s by the afternoon.

The hot weather sticks around for the remainder of the week with temperatures hovering in the mid- and upper-90s for highs and lows in the mid-70s.

The next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until next week.

