Hot, humid day ahead: 'Feels like' temps to top out around 105 degrees for most of Houston area

KPRC

HOUSTON - Another day of hot and humid conditions as temperatures by 10am were already in the mid to upper 80s on the way to a high of near 96 degrees inland and 90 along the coast.

The "feels like" temps will top out around 105 degrees for much of the area so that is a reminder that we should make sure we drink water often and stay away from extended outdoor activities.

No rain in the forecast until Thursday and into the weekend when our temperatures will be in the upper 90s!

An area of low pressure in Alabama now is expected to slide south into the Gulf and has a 40% chance of developing into something tropical by Friday. Models are in broad disagreement about whether it will develop and where it will go so we'll keep watching it.

In the meantime, HYDRATE!



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.