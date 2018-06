HOUSTON - Monday will be another summer-like day for Houston with lots of heat and the chance of afternoon storms.

The best chance of rain will be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s and humidity levels will be high.

After another day of storm chances on Tuesday, the forecast dries out and heats up for the remainder of the week.

