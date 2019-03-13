Hold on to your hats: Windy, stormy Wednesday for Houston

HOUSTON - You might have to keep a tight grip on the steering wheel as you're driving to work Wednesday morning as winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph in some places.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of the Houston area until 11 a.m.

The high winds are in advance of a cold front that is expected to bring storms to the region by Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for rain in the Houston area is between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

KPRC

Meteorologist Justin Stapleton said it’s possible some of the storms could be strong, producing some high winds and heavy rain.

By Wednesday night, the front will be parked along the coast until a second cold front moves through the region Thursday, bringing more rain and cooler weather.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s through Thursday but drop into the 60s for highs for the weekend. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s behind the front.

