High water reported on Houston area roads

HOUSTON - Heavy rain is moving through the Houston area Wednesday, and that has caused some flooding on area roads.

Here’s a list of the high water locations being reported by Houston Transtar:

IIH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 10:50 AM today

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 4 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 3:31 PM today

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 4 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 3:34 PM today

IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County 2 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 1:56 PM today

IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At WESTPARK DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:23 AM today

WESTPARK TOLLWAY Eastbound At POST OAK Exit Ramp Verified at 10:10 AM today

