High Ozone levels on this beautiful Saturday

HOUSTON - We’ll have a sunny Saturday with high temperatures expected in the mid 80s. There is an Air Quality Alert because of high Ozone levels.

The wind is onshore and that means higher humidity but the good news for the riders in the BP MS 150 is that the wind is from the south today as they ride from Houston to LaGrange and will be from the southeast tomorrow as they finish the ride in Austin.

Highs both days will be in the mid 80s and there is no rain in the forecast until late Tuesday with heavier rain.

As of right now it looks like the rain will move out in time for next weekend.

Enjoy!

Khambrel



