Here is how Galveston County is preparing for incoming storms

GALVESTON, Texas - People along the coast are preparing for the incoming storms.

The National Weather Service put out a warning for large waves and declared that there is a high risk for life-threatening rip currents.

Due to the rip currents, the NWS is advising people to avoid swimming and if someone does decide to get in the water, to never do so alone and stay near beach patrol.

Should someone get caught in a current, the NWS said to swim parallel to the coast or float out with the currents until the pull eases, then swim to shore at an angle.

Strong winds could also cause some flooding along the Bolivar Peninsula, according to the NWS.

Galveston city officials said they are implementing debris management plans and prepping street barricades in case of flooding

