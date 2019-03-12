Here comes the sun: Sunshine to grace Houston after Wednesday cold front, storms

HOUSTON - As people head out the door Tuesday morning, they will be running into some drizzle and mist, along with dense fog in some areas.

Temperatures are still well into the mid- to upper 60s and Houston will spend another morning without needing to use any shades as it will stay overcast through most of Tuesday morning.

Later Tuesday afternoon will be humid and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and only a slight chance of a few showers streaming up from the coastline.

On Wednesday, Houston is still on track to see a strong cold front barreling through the city by mid-afternoon, bringing some isolated, strong thunderstorms and downpours.

Highs will again be on the warm side in the upper 70s, but once the front moves through, people can expect cooler highs in the 60s and some sunshine for the spring break weekend.

