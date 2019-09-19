Here are answers to your questions about Tropical Depression Imelda

As Tropical Depression Imelda makes its way through Houston, we're answering questions from readers about the storm.

Does anybody know if the Metro Eastex Park & Ride parking lot has flooded?

Metro has canceled all bus service. But they were not able to provide a flooding update on the Metro Eastex Park and Ride lot.

Is IAH airport closed?

The airport is open, but flights are at a full ground stop as of this afternoon. Roads approaching the airport are flooded. Hobby Airport is allowing flights to depart but not arrivals.

What do things look like around the medical center?

The medical center facilities all are open, but some surrounding roads are flooded. Officials said the flooding depends on the specific facility someone is trying to get to.

How are the creek levels in the Northwest? Specifically Cypress Creek?

There are no significant problems in northwest Houston. And Cypress Creek is fine.

What is the expected time that the storm will stop and when is the water expected to retreat?

It's beginning to trickle down as far as rain rates are concerned. The rain should generally stop by 5 p.m. and should be drained by 7 p.m.

What is happening at the Coast?

Flash flooding is occurring in sections of Broadway Avenue in Galveston where sections of Harbourside are impassable. There are also reports of rising water along the east side of Galveston where rainfall rates of an inch to 3 inches per hour has added to the foot of rain Galveston has received in recent days.

What are the health risks of playing in flood water if any?

The City of Houston said that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and make people vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries.

People who come into contact with floodwater should:

Wash the area with soap and clean water as soon as possible. If you don't have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.

Take care of wounds and seek medical attention if necessary.

Wash clothes contaminated with floodwater in hot water and detergent before reusing them.

