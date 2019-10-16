Heavy rain drenches Houston area ahead of cold front

HOUSTON - Get ready for a stormy morning commute. A cold front is on the move and will bring thunderstorms and downpours for the next three to four hours as it passes the greater Houston area down along the coast.

The storms are dropping about a half an inch to an inch of rain per hour, which will make roads very slick as you head out Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will stay warm this morning in the upper 70s but will fall into the low 70s and upper 60s as the front passes through.

The rain will eventually taper off later Wednesday morning, leading to mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. The clouds will slowly clear by late afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-70s later Wednesday, but it will be much less humid than it has been for the past few days.

Wednesday night will be noticeably cooler with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and a mostly cloudy but pleasant day Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

As the weekend approaches, we will warm back up into the mid-80s with a slight chance for some showers to drift in from a disorganized area of low pressure moving east through the Gulf of Mexico.

While we're not expecting it to turn into a tropical disturbance, we could see elevated rain chances by Sunday before the next cold front slams through the area on Monday.

