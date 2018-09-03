Heavy rain leads to flooding along Southeast Texas coast

A driver turns around on a Galveston, Texas, street after finding floodwaters covering the road Sept. 3, 2018.

GALVESTON, Texas - Labor Day on the Southeast Texas coast usually means lots of people trying to enjoy the last beach day of the summer, but this year, the sun was nowhere to be found.

Heavy rain began early Monday, leading to flooding in the Galveston area.

“We’re headed home,” said Brian Carlson, who came to Galveston from San Antonio for the weekend.

Many streets were impassable because of the rising water.

“It was a little hairy getting out of the area, but I think once we get on the main roads, we’ll be fine,” Carlson said.

VIDEO: 23rd Street flooding

Another driver said 51st Street was flooded.

On Broadway at 31st Street, drivers were not left with much wiggle room. Some of them turned around, saying it’s just not worth it to try to navigate the floodwaters.

“I actually (have) got class right now, but that’s not looking so likely,” said driver Utsive Nigam.

Forecasters have said the heavy rain will continue throughout the day. A flash flood watch was issued for the area until 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Sand dunes flood in Galveston

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.