Heat, rain in forecast for first official day of fall

HOUSTON - We're officially kicking off fall Monday, but don't expect to crack out the pumpkin spice lattes anytime soon. We're going to see highs jumping back into the upper 80s to near 90 for Monday afternoon.

Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. local time as the autumnal equinox. It is the halfway point between our longest and shortest days of the year. That means we will see roughly an equal amount of daylight and darkness Monday, 12 hours each.

Rain chances will jump up as well, to around 40% to 50%, as showers and thunderstorms stream in from the Gulf, and along the coast. The rain is expected to move inland from lunchtime through early afternoon.

In fact, it'll feel more like late summer all week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a chance for some isolated showers in the early afternoon, so don't put the flip flops away just yet.

