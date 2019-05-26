Heat and humidity are here

HOUSTON - Already in the low 80s before 10 a.m. this Sunday with the expectation that we will be heading once again to the low 90s with high humidity.

We continue to have wind from the south and southeast which is continuing to provide the humidity we’re feeling AND we’re seeing a bit of haze emanating from the residue of fires in Mexico.

Once again not expecting rain for the next couple of days. That changes Wednesday into Thursday which looks to be the highest rain chance day of the week.

High temps all week long will be in the upper 80s and low 90s which is a reminder for us to drink plenty of water!

Khambrel



