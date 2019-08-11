Heat advisory returns Sunday as triple-digit temps expected

HOUSTON - After a temporary removal, a heat advisory was issued once again for Sunday.

The advisory is in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feels-like temperatures are expected to be in the 105- to 110-degree range.

It's a reminder to drink plenty of water and to limit outdoor activity. Also, find cool places whenever possible.

Actual highs will likely be at the 100-degree mark for the fourth day in a row.

We'll stay hotter than normal until Wednesday, when rain is back in the forecast.

