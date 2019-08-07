Heat advisory issued for Houston region as temps near 100 degrees expected

HOUSTON - A heat advisory was issued Wednesday for all of the Houston region as temperatures near 100 degrees are expected to arrive this week.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all of Southeast Texas, saying high temperatures will combine with high humidity to produce heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.

A large dome of high pressure is settling into the region, squashing rain chances and heating up the air. Temperatures in the upper 90s are expected for the remainder of the week, with triple-digit readings expected on Sunday and Monday.

People are encouraged to wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning.

Drivers are reminded that it is never safe to leave a child or pet inside a vehicle, even if the windows are cracked. On a 95-degree day, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 114 degrees in as little as 10 minutes.

