Heat advisory issued as 'feels like' temps climb to 110 in Houston area

HOUSTON - A heat advisory is in effect for the Houston area Thursday as the “feels like” temperature is expected to climb to near 110 degrees.

The advisory runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all of Southeast Texas.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for most places. With high humidity, those temps will feel more like the triple digits.

To prevent heat-related illness, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, drink plenty of non-caffeinated and non-alcoholic beverages and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning.

More heat is expected on Friday, as temperatures will once again climb into the upper 90s.

Slightly cooler weather arrives by Saturday as clouds increase ahead of a cold front that will bring rain to the area on Sunday.

