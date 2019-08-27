Heat advisory continues for Houston area

HOUSTON - Even hotter weather is expected in the Houston area on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for all of Southeast Texas.

Temperatures will climb into the mid- and upper 90s for most places, with a heat index between 107 and 113 degrees. There’s only a slim chance of an isolated shower or storm.

An increase in cloud cover Wednesday is expected to keep temperatures in mid-90s with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Chances of rain increase to about 40% by Thursday as a front tries to slide into the region.

The front may provide a decrease in humidity levels by Labor Day weekend, but temperatures will remain seasonably warm.

Tropics also heating up

Tropical Storm Dorian is churning into the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. It will be near Puerto Rico by Wednesday night. The forecast calls for the tropical storm to move over Hispaniola before, heading for Florida. While the current forecast does not call for movement into the Gulf of Mexico, it's a storm that's worth monitoring.

Tropical Depression 6 formed Monday between the U.S. and Bermuda. It will likely become the next named system -- Erin -- on Tuesday. It doesn't pose any threats to Texas.

