Harris County officials to discuss heavy rain expected this weekend

HOUSTON - Harris County officials are preparing for heavy rain expected in the Houston region this weekend as a tropical system moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

While the chances of a tropical storm forming are slim, meteorologists said the system will sling lots of moisture into southeast Texas. The result will be several inches of rain.

Jeff Lindner, the county’s flood control district meteorologist, and Francisco Sanchez, the county’s deputy emergency management coordinator, will speak Thursday about what is expected this weekend.



