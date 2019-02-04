Get used to it: Warm, soupy weather lingers ahead of incoming cold front

HOUSTON - People across the city are waking up to a dense for advisory and soupy conditions Monday. Morning commutes this work week will not be getting much better.

Expect the fog to continue through 9 a.m. on Monday. Although there is thick fog in the metro area far, northwest counties are not included in the dense fog advisory and waking up to cloudy skies.

Unfortunately, at the coast, the murky weather will last for the majority of the day.

Fog will continue to be an issue every morning commute this work week until a cold front arrives for Friday.

KPRC

After the morning rush, expect mostly cloudy skies, humid weather, warm temperatures and stray showers.

Temperatures continue to be much warmer than normal, with the low this morning of 66 degrees and highs in the low to mid-70s, which is also about five to ten degrees above seasonal norms.

Showers are in the forecast for the next six to seven days with 20 to 30 percent chances each day, then going up to 40 percent during the Thursday into Friday period.

According to meteorologist Britta Merwin, the next front arrives Thursday night, which will drop afternoon temperatures by 20 degrees and back into the 50s Friday afternoon.

There are no freezing temperatures or sleet with this front, but you will need a coat for Friday and into the weekend.

In summary, umbrellas and light jackets for the next few mornings then add coats to the mix for Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.