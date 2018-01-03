Freezing cold temperatures stick around Houston area

HOUSTON - A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Metro Houston and areas to the north.
Wednesday morning temperatures will warm into the upper 20s, but wind chill temperatures will remain in the teens.
Morning temperatures will be the coldest of the week. A hard freeze is likely for all areas except the immediate coast.
Temperatures will slowly warm after the morning to the mid-40s by afternoon.
By early next week, highs will reach 70 degrees with morning lows in the 50s.
