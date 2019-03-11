Foggy start to Monday signifies murky start to week for Houston

HOUSTON - A foggy Monday morning was a harbinger to the mainly murky weather expected in Houston this week.

Mostly cloudy skies will be seen for much of the week with drizzle and the occasional shower possible Monday and Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region, which will help clear the skies.

Outside of the sometimes damp weather and gray skies, temperatures will be warm. Monday through Wednesday, highs will climb to near 80 degrees.

After the cold front passes, temperatures will drop into the mid-60s for highs by the end of the week.

