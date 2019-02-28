Fog gives way to chilly weather, storms by Thursday evening

HOUSTON - People in parts of the Houston area woke up to fog Thursday, but that will be pushed aside by the evening as storms are forecast to roll through the region.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m. for inland locations of Harris County, while the advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. for several counties along the coast.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said a cold front is moving through the region Thursday morning, splitting the area’s weather in half -- warm conditions south of it but chilly weather north of it.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 50s as the front passes into the Gulf of Mexico.

By Thursday afternoon, another disturbance will swing through the area and produce strong storms mainly along and south of Interstate 10. Some storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

The weather roller coaster continues Friday as a warm front moves across the area, pushing temperatures back into the 70s with lower rain chances.

Saturday and Sunday look damp but warm, with rain possible each day and temperatures in the 70s.

Temps fall into the upper 50s for highs by Monday, when sunshine is expected to grace the Houston area with its presence once again.

