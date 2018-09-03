Flash flood warning issued for Galveston, Chambers counties

HOUSTON - Forecasters warned of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding in the Houston region on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Galveston and Chambers counties until 8 a.m.

The following is the official statement from the Weather Service:

Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Galveston County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Chambers County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 800 AM CDT.

* At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned

area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash

flooding is expected to begin shortly. 3.19 inches of rain has

fallen in the last hour at GIWW and Highway 124.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Gilchrist, Rollover Pass, High Island and Bolivar Peninsula.

Flash flood watch also in effect

A flash flood watch has been issued for San Jacinto, Polk, Montgomery, Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston counties until 7 p.m. Monday.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said to expect thunderstorms to become more widespread after 7 a.m., with periods of heavy rain that could produce flash flooding and street flooding.

"It is important to check current weather and road conditions before traveling today," Merwin said.

"Although quick rises are possible, local bayous are expected to stay in bank."

Thunderstorms are expected to end by the evening, Merwin said.

According to a tweet from the Houston Office of Emergency Management, the city's Emergency Operations Center was activated at midnight. They encouraged drivers to check road conditions before traveling and watch for high water in flood-prone areas.

We'll be activating our Emergency Operations Center at midnight to monitor tomorrow's #LaborDay rains.



Residents are encouraged to know before you go and travel safely by reviewing our map of Flood Prone Roadways, Freeways, and Underpasses #houwx https://t.co/CSlByCbgW8 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) September 3, 2018

