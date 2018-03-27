Flash flood watch issued for Houston area ahead of Wednesday's storms

HOUSTON - Officials warn of flooding that is possible Wednesday as a line of storms moves through the region.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Liberty counties.

A flash flood watch was also issued from 1 a.m. Wednesday until late Wednesday night for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington counties.

Forecasters said rainfall of 1-3 inches of rain will be common, and some isolated areas could receive as much as 5 inches.

The heaviest rain is expected between noon and midnight Wednesday, forecasters said.

Forecasters said people who live near creeks and bayous should monitor water levels closely Wednesday.

Houston leaders said the water level at Lake Houston is being lowered to prepare for the heavy rain.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, some storms could also produce gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning.

The morning commute Thursday could be slow and inconvenient with downpours still moving through.

Skies will clear by midday on Thursday, and give way to lower humidity, sunny skies and beautiful weather that will hold through Easter weekend.

