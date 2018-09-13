Flash flood watch issued for coastal counties

HOUSTON - Forecasters on Thursday warned people along the Southeast Texas coast of more heavy rain which could lead to more flash flooding.
The area has been plagued by days of off-and-on heavy rain, which has caused several inches of water to flood homes in some coastal towns.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Liberty and Matagorda counties.
Here's the official statement from the Weather Service:
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas...
including the following counties...in south central Texas...
Coastal Jackson. In southeast Texas...Brazoria Islands...
Chambers...Coastal Brazoria...Coastal Galveston...Coastal
Harris...Coastal Matagorda...Galveston Island and Bolivar
Peninsula...Inland Brazoria...Inland Galveston...Inland
Matagorda...Matagorda Islands and Southern Liberty.
* Through 7 PM CDT this evening
* Additional heavy rainfall is expected today. Widespread 1 to 2
inch amounts with isolated 4 inch totals are possible across
the watch area.
* Given the already saturated conditions, street flooding is
likely with some isolated flash flooding also possible where
the heaviest rain occurs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
