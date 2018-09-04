Flash flood watch issued for coastal counties

HOUSTON - After storms drenched much of the Southeast Texas coast on Labor Day, forecasters warned of more heavy rain Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch until noon for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris and Matagorda counties.

KPRC Counties that are shaded in green on this map indicate where a flash flood watch has been issued Sept. 4, 2018.

Forecasters said showers and storm will move inland from the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning, with another round of moderate to heavy rain possible through the afternoon.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible over areas that were already soaked by Monday’s storms, forecasters said. There could be pockets of 4 to 5 inches of rain.

Forecasters urged people who live in flood-prone areas along the coast to pay close attention to water levels. Drivers were urged to stay away from water-covered roads.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.