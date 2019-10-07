First fall front for Houston arrives Monday

HOUSTON - After a seemingly eternal stretch of hot, humid, summer weather, fall will finally make an appearance starting Monday.

Temperatures will remain warm and humidity will remain high through early Monday morning, so you may scratch your head and wonder where the cool air is when you step outside to start your day.

Don’t worry. Cooler and drier air will push in from the north during the day. By afternoon, temperatures will be in the lower 80s with a fresh north breeze in place. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s for areas north of Houston.

As the front comes through Monday morning, expect mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers or even a thunderstorm or two as the front passes to the coast. The rain will be spotty, though.

Temperatures will rebound back to near 90 degrees by Thursday, but a second, stronger cold front will push through Friday.

That front will bring our best chance for rain this week and significantly cooler temperatures for the weekend. Look for highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s!

Have a great week, Houston. Happy Fall!

